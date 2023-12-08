Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.51. 808,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,749,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. Analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,793,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,793,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,709 shares of company stock worth $1,249,768. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 119.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 204.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

