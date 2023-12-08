Syntax Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Coty by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.