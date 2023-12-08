Syntax Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PARA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

