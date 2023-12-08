Syntax Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -238.85, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

