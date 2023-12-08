Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 881,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,368,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.26 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.