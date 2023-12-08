Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

