Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,996 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,015. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $515.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.