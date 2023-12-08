Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) Insider Mark Thompson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLGGet Free Report) insider Mark Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

Talga Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Talga Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talga Group Ltd, a battery anode and advanced materials company, engages in the exploration, development, and commercialization of battery anode products, conductive additives, and graphitic materials in Australia, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for iron, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as anodes, graphene, and graphite products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talga Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talga Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.