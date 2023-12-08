Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) Insider Mark Thompson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

Talga Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Talga Group alerts:

Talga Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Talga Group Ltd, a battery anode and advanced materials company, engages in the exploration, development, and commercialization of battery anode products, conductive additives, and graphitic materials in Australia, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for iron, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as anodes, graphene, and graphite products.

Receive News & Ratings for Talga Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talga Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.