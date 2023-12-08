Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 6.3%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 2,312,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,529,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.2750896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

