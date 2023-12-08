Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.85. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 22,158 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,198,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,078,711.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

