TD Cowen Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,150.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,010.75.

Shares of ORLY traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $947.49. 44,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,597. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $945.80 and its 200-day moving average is $938.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 21,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

