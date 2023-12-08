TD Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

