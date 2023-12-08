TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 1,325,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,781,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

