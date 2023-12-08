Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Set at C$50.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$50.00 target price on Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Tecsys Price Performance
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.2526465 EPS for the current year.
Tecsys Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys
In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
