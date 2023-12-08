Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Acquires 16,624 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 4.5% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

ULTA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,198. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.