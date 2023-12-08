Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Buys Shares of 89,577 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

