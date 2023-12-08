Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 10,253,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,418,234. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

