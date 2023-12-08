Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Sells 26,408 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 8.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.34. 752,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

