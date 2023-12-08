Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Sells 70,000 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 2.7% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Ryanair worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 390,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

