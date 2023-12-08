Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6,035.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,931 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $6,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. 136,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

