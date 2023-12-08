Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Xiaotong Zhu Sells 1,049 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95. The stock has a market cap of $771.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.