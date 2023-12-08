Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $362,584.72 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $165.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 236,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

