The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,282 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,664,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

