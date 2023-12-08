The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

