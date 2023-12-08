The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.78 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.87, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

