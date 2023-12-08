The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.64% of Western Union worth $72,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.83 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

View Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.