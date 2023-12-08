THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of THO stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

