THORChain Price Hits $6.36 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $284.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00014565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 483,717,521 coins and its circulating supply is 191,831,655 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

