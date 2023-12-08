Tiffany Thom Cepak Sells 15,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

