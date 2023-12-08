Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

