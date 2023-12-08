Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $91.44.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.