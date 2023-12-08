Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $91.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

