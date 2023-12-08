Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,238 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

