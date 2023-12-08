Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,408 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

