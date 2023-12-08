Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 26,063 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

