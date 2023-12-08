Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,077 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.