Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.28 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 229.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,619 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

