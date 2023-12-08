Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,481.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $470,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,036,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGX opened at $135.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.