Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 364 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $136.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

