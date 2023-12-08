Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 59,502 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 59,502 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

