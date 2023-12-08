Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.27. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

