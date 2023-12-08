TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Aron John Willis Sells 35,454 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32.

TSE TA opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$10.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4803322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

