TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.74% of TransDigm Group worth $1,843,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,316 shares of company stock worth $75,449,768 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $972.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $899.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

