TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Decreased by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 15.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total transaction of $2,612,354.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,316 shares of company stock valued at $75,449,768 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TDG traded up $8.45 on Friday, hitting $981.41. 11,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.31 and a 200 day moving average of $872.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

