TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after buying an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after buying an additional 90,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

TMDX opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

