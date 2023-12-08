Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. FMR LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,916,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $21,512,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $9,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

