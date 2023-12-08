Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.58

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 52413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,423 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

