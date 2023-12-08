Trudy Vonhoff Acquires 6,640 Shares of Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 6,640 shares of Iress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.54 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$50,065.60 ($33,156.03).

Iress Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.02.

Iress Company Profile

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

