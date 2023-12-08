Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.41.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

