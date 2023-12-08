Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

